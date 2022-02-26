Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.55.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $177,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,633 shares of company stock worth $10,493,279. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

