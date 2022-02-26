C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%.
Shares of CCCC stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,852 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
C4 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.
