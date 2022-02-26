Brunswick Bancorp Plans Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:BRBW)

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Shares of Brunswick Bancorp stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. Brunswick Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31.

Brunswick Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BRBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.

Brunswick Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, checking, certificate of deposit accounts, business checking, equipment leasing, commercial mortgages, small business loans, construction loans, and merchant services.

