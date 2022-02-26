Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the medical research company on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Bruker has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bruker to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $71.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.57. Bruker has a 52-week low of $56.93 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,844,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $909,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,595 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 223,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 340.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,140 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 196,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after acquiring an additional 57,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3,479.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 115,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

