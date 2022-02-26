Brokers Set Expectations for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:REYN)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on REYN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,829,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,577,000 after acquiring an additional 173,744 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $521,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $347,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

