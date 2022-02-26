Brokers Set Expectations for Fluor Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fluor in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fluor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FLR. TheStreet raised shares of Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

