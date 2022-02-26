Brokers Offer Predictions for FinWise Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FINW)

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FinWise Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

FINW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ FINW opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. FinWise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FINW. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,400,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, a Utah state-chartered non-member bank. The company is a lender to and takes deposits from consumers and small businesses. FinWise Bancorp is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

