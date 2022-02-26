Brokerages Set Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target at $23.78

Weave Communications Inc (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Weave Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Shares of Weave Communications stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 74,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,564. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.33.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weave Communications will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Weave Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.