Brokerages Set TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target at $30.00

Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ TSC opened at $33.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, research analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after buying an additional 66,222 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,314,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TriState Capital by 3,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,478,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after buying an additional 1,434,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of TriState Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 612,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

