Brokerages Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Price Target at $57.56

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

TX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Ternium by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $39.43 on Wednesday. Ternium has a 1 year low of $30.43 and a 1 year high of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Ternium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

