Brokerages Set Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Price Target at $58.05

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.05.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, reaching $47.72. 31,190,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,258,086. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

