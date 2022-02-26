Brokerages Set Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) PT at $199.60

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.60.

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $178.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $131.27 and a 12-month high of $185.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

