Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target at $12.83

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.81.

LUNMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.29. 76,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,205. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

