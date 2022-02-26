Brokerages Set Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) PT at €62.84

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €62.84 ($71.41).

Several brokerages recently commented on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($72.73) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($79.55) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

BOSS stock traded up €2.40 ($2.73) on Wednesday, hitting €55.70 ($63.30). 429,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €29.18 ($33.16) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($68.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is €54.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €53.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.20.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

