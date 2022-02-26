Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Target Price at $8.44

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.44.
Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $11.43.
About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (Get Rating)
GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.
