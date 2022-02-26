Brokerages Set Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Target Price at $8.44

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes stock opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

