Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) PT at £129.57

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £129.57 ($176.21).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ferguson to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from £112 ($152.32) to £150 ($204.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from £122.50 ($166.60) to £155 ($210.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from £145 ($197.20) to £190 ($258.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of FERG traded up GBX 320 ($4.35) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting £114.15 ($155.24). 512,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of £120.24 and a 200-day moving average of £113.19. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,344 ($113.48) and a fifty-two week high of £136.40 ($185.50).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

