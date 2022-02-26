Brokerages Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Price Target at $186.08

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.08.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dover by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after buying an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 116,840.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. Dover has a 1-year low of $122.61 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.72.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

