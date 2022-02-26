Brokerages Expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) to report ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.45). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full year earnings of ($6.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to ($6.79). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.87) to ($1.69). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zai Lab.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.04.

In related news, Director Peter Wirth acquired 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.36 per share, with a total value of $285,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,251,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,103 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,138,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,975,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,050,000 after buying an additional 83,791 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,962,000 after buying an additional 145,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 90.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,932,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,199 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Zai Lab has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $181.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

