Brokerages Expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full-year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Volta Inc – Class A.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VLTA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volta Inc – Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of VLTA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.02. 5,158,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,516. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 413.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,941 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Volta Inc – Class A by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth $6,829,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 3rd quarter worth $6,488,000. 44.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

