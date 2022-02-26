Brokerages Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to Announce $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.61. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.53%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,911,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,962,000 after buying an additional 144,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $5,848,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 67,761 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

