Brokerages Expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Panbela Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBLA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Panbela Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 13,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,755. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $5.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBLA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

