Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $128.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) will announce $128.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $130.40 million and the lowest is $127.10 million. First Financial Bankshares reported sales of $127.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year sales of $529.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.90 million to $535.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $562.50 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $565.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 43.88%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,411 shares of company stock worth $300,898. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFIN stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. 378,254 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18. First Financial Bankshares has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

