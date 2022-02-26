Brokerages Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Analysts expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) to announce $3.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 million and the lowest is $1.40 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

AGLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.06.

AGLE opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.79.

In related news, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 14,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

