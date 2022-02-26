Brokerages Anticipate QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $589.95 Million

Brokerages predict that QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) will report $589.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $590.00 million and the lowest is $589.90 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $567.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in QIAGEN by 1,620.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,003,000 after buying an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QIAGEN by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,975,000 after buying an additional 2,128,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in QIAGEN by 1,502.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,290,000 after buying an additional 1,545,163 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,939,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in QIAGEN by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,219,000 after purchasing an additional 988,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 613,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,598. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

