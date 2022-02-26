Brokerages Anticipate Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Perficient reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perficient.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Perficient by 1.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,749 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Perficient by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Perficient by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,812 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $105.36 on Wednesday. Perficient has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.39.

About Perficient (Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perficient (PRFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.