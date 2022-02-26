Brokerages Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.43 Million

Analysts expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) will announce $94.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.84 million to $157.01 million. Omeros posted sales of $10.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 788.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $174.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.73 million to $236.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $105.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omeros.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omeros by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42,480 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Omeros by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Omeros by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 693,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 435,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,754. The company has a market capitalization of $449.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.67. Omeros has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $20.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

