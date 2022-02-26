Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Announce -$0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGM. Raymond James raised their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $273,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,297,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,904 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,072,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,833,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,860,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 351.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 415,907 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.79. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

