Brokerages Anticipate Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $294.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $296.00 million. Mueller Water Products posted sales of $267.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MWA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mueller Water Products (MWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.