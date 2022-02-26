Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.56. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

NYSE CFX opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax has a one year low of $39.46 and a one year high of $54.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 6,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $270,430.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $768,212. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,162,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter worth $81,597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Colfax by 36.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 881,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after buying an additional 762,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

