Brokerages Anticipate Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Acushnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.22). Acushnet reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 174.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acushnet.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOLF shares. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

In other news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Acushnet in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $38.57 and a 52 week high of $57.87.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

