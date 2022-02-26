BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,905,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,755 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in BrightView were worth $42,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,035,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BrightView by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,083,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.40.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

