Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.61 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.140-$0.230 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BCOV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

BCOV traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 217,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,608. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.16 million, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler bought 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Brightcove by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Brightcove by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

