Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brightcove presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of BCOV stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.37. 217,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,608. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. Brightcove has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $304.16 million, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brightcove by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 60,739 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brightcove by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brightcove by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brightcove by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

