Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.140-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $218.53 million.Brightcove also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.020-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 217,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,608. Brightcove has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.16 million, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,448,000 after buying an additional 117,277 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 204,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 157,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

