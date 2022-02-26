Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brickell Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Brickell Biotech posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brickell Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brickell Biotech.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Brickell Biotech stock remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,201. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brickell Biotech by 69.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brickell Biotech by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Brickell Biotech, Inc engages in the development of prescription therapeutics for the treatment of skin diseases. Its pipeline consists of new molecular entities targeting the treatment of the following indications: hyperhidrosis, allergic contact dermatitis, androgenic alopecia, cutaneous t-cell lymphoma and psoriasis.

