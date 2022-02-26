Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 30,295 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $239.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

