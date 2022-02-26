Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New $14.36 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Ulta Beauty as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $378.07 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.29 and a 52 week high of $422.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.61.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

