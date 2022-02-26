Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$51.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) has been given a C$51.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.82% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reduced their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.23.

Boralex stock opened at C$35.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.59. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$30.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

