Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $2,750.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BKNG. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,725.19.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,281.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,446.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,374.84. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.68 by $2.15. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Booking will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,101,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

