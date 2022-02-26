Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Upgraded to Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC raised shares of Bombardier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bombardier currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.41.

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. Bombardier has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.88.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bombardier in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Bombardier in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bombardier in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000.

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

