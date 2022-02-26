BOMB Trading Up 23.3% Over Last Week (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00005003 BTC on popular exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $220,864.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,200.92 or 0.99965452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00073224 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00023256 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00016306 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.44 or 0.00307128 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,980 coins and its circulating supply is 894,192 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

