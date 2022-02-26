BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,734 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,648.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $205,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS opened at $324.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.62. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.63 and a 1 year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.53.

In other Essex Property Trust news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $3,535,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

