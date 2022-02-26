BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 17,285 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,285 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $14,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 60.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 487,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 184,349 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.0% during the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WCN opened at $124.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.58 and a one year high of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

