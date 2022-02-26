BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961,182 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 902,307 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $14,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.07.

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.57 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

