BMO Capital Markets Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $95.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.20.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.98%.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,541,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $673,312,000 after purchasing an additional 186,336 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,934,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse (Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.