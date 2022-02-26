BMO Capital Markets Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$54.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.33.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$46.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.42. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$21.86 and a 52-week high of C$47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.14.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

