BMO Capital Markets Increases Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$7.50

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$10.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$875.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.09. Obsidian Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.46 and a 12-month high of C$11.09.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

