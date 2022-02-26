BMO Capital Markets Boosts Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$35.00

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on UNS. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a buy rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.71.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

UNS opened at C$26.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.28. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$8.69 and a 1-year high of C$27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,061.60.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.