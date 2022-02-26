BMO Capital Markets Boosts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$5.50

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MRT.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

TSE MRT.UN opened at C$5.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12 month low of C$4.89 and a 12 month high of C$7.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.63. The stock has a market cap of C$347.11 million and a PE ratio of 71.18.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.