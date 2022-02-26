BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Price Target to C$16.50

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IVPAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

Shares of IVPAF opened at $9.33 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

